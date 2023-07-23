Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock says the players are enjoying being in the USA for the Premier League Summer Series, as the Bees look to build on the progress made over the past few seasons.

"It's the first time a lot of us have been in the States even to visit," added the 30-year-old.

"Every season we look at ways in which we could improve. Every year we take another step.

"Last year, we finished higher than the previous season. As a sportsperson, you’re always looking at how high you can go.

"We’re going into our third year [in the Premier League], so were getting into the groove of things."