Another new face at Newcastle - Matt Targett has joined on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is the fourth player to join the Magpies this month, after the permanent captures of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes.

Targett saw his first-team prospects at Villa limited by the arrival of France left-back Lucas Digne from Everton earlier this month.

"I'm delighted to be here. I can't wait to get going and meet all the fans and hopefully we can have a successful end to the season," said Targett.

"My family have friends here and they've always said it's a football-mad city, so to experience it and be part of it - I'm really looking forward to it."