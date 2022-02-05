Burnley manager Sean Dyche to MOTD: "Both teams tried to play in these conditions and this is probably as bad as I've seen it!

"I thought we started brightly, lost our way a little at the end of the first half then regained it again in the second half. Maxwel Cornet has not played much for weeks and obviously Wout Weghorst is new so they are connections which will hopefully develop."

On Wout Weghorst's debut: "I think he did fine. A couple of chances you would fancy him to take when he settles but I'm sure he will very quickly. He's had a quiet game by his standards but we didn't expect miracles from him. He will get that sharpness. We know how much of a good player he is."

On the next few fixtures: "We have to play them all and we know the position we're in. It's important we change these draws into wins. We play two top sides next but that's the way it goes.

"We've been strong in the second half of the season historically but we have to go and do that again. We're one point better off than we were at this stage last year. which might not sound a lot, but it may be crucial come the end of the season."