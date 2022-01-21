Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle travel to Leeds on Saturday.

Here is what he had to say:

Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick have returned to training this week. Matt Ritchie has a knee problem so needs assessing.

Howe doesn’t expect any new signings today and said “it’s been a slightly frustrating week” in the transfer market. He added: “We know we’re against a deadline and we’re desperately trying to improve the squad.”

Howe said the main focus should never go off the players Newcastle already have because "they are the guys that are going to make the difference".

How said Newcastle will visit Saudi Arabia in the international break which is "vitally important" to build team spirit and togetherness.

On Chris Wood, Howe said if he gets the right supply he will be "very effective".

Howe said "there is no other game like Leeds in the Premier League and we have to be ready for what we face".

He added that Marcelo Bielsa is "one of the best managers in world football" who has unique ideas which is different from the norm.

