Chelsea have possession near the corner flag. Conor Gallagher delivers a cross into the Aston Villa box.

Sixteen seconds later, the ball is nestling in the back of the Chelsea net and the home crowd at Stamford Bridge are stunned.

Villa are making a habit of rapier counter-attacks. On this occasion, all it took was a slip from Thiago Silva midway through the Villa half, Moussa Diaby plundered possession before sliding Ollie Watkins in to fire home at the second attempt.

In fact, Villa have had almost twice as many shots from fast breaks than any other Premier League team so far this season (13). On top of that, they have the most direct attacks of any team in the division too (22). It is a small sample size (six games) but it betrays something of their new, exciting identity under Unai Emery.

Sitting the fifth-deepest of all teams in their opening games, Villa spring out with pace and Watkins and Diaby are generally at the centre. Both players have been on the money with assists this season, but Villa’s threat is not limited to this duo.

Indeed, the person with the second-highest number of shots for Emery’s side – just two behind Watkins – is full-back Matty Cash. His lung-bursting runs into the box bear testament to Villa’s freedom to pose danger from anywhere.

Not that their players are the fastest in the league though - Diaby comes in at 11th with his top speed of 35.1km/h but the rest trailing in his wake.

However, with John McGinn and Douglas Luiz sweeping up trouble in front of the defence, Villa’s attackers have freedom to wreak havoc at the other end.

It is the style that got them into the European places at the end of last season. It is the style that has them in the top six again so far this term, albeit with bloodied noses at Newcastle and Liverpool as well as at Legia Warsaw on their resume.

With fellow high-flyers Brighton at Villa Park on Saturday, is it a style that can see them pose a genuine threat to the top four?

If this is the start of a fruitful goalscoring run for Watkins, then why not?