It's a quirk of the Premier League fixture list that Nuno Espirito Santo's first away game in charge of Tottenham is at Wolves.

The Wolves fans took Nuno to their hearts after he guided the club from the Championship to the Europa League quarter-finals.

I'm sure he will get a fantastic reception at Molineux on 22 August - maybe even warmer than the one he gets from the Spurs fans.