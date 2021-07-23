Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

With 11 clean sheets in his first Premier League season, Illan Meslier deserves a lot of credit for Leeds United's successful return to the top flight.

He earned his first France Under-21 cap this summer and, if the trajectory of his progress continues, the 21-year-old seems the natural successor to his country's number one Hugo Lloris.

Former Lorient team-mate Felipe Saad told BBC Radio Leeds: "He was already strong, confident and very calm for his age. I was happy to have him behind me.

"I see he has made huge progress. With his left foot he will find the winger on the right - this is a very difficult technical action.

"His timing is very good when crosses come into the area. He has a very good span and in one-on-ones with forwards he can occupy a lot of space, like [Manuel] Neuer at Bayern Munich and Ederson of Manchester City.

"All the Leeds players play one against one over the whole field - so Illan Meslier has became the 11th defender."

