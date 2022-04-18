The quadruple dream is still alive.

With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, Liverpool have reached the FA Cup final, face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals and are still in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Manchester City still have the league in their hands, but have the Reds struck a psychological blow over Pep Guardiola's side with Saturday's Wembley win?

Virgil van Dijk says it would be a "dream" for Liverpool to win a historic and "almost impossible" quadruple, but how confident are you in Jurgen Klopp's side?

How will the Reds negotiate the intense run-in?

