Wood creates history for New Zealand
One of the proudest nights in this great Shirt. To achieve this milestone is something truly special to me. Here’s to many more. Thanks to all my team mates over the years. Couldn’t have done it without you brothers. pic.twitter.com/V3zKepYHO2— Chris Wood (@officialcwood) March 22, 2022
Chris Wood scored twice in New Zealand's World Cup qualifying win over Fiji to become the All Whites' all-time leading goalscorer.
The Magpies striker levelled with Vaughan Coveny's record of 29 goals with a first-half header, before adding a second after the break to claim the record outright.
After the match, Wood said: "It means a lot. It’s been sought after for a very long time.
"I dreamed as a kid trying to get to it, so to break it is fantastic and hopefully I can add a few more goals across the course of my career."