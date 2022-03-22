Wood creates history for New Zealand

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Chris Wood scored twice in New Zealand's World Cup qualifying win over Fiji to become the All Whites' all-time leading goalscorer.

The Magpies striker levelled with Vaughan Coveny's record of 29 goals with a first-half header, before adding a second after the break to claim the record outright.

After the match, Wood said: "It means a lot. It’s been sought after for a very long time.

"I dreamed as a kid trying to get to it, so to break it is fantastic and hopefully I can add a few more goals across the course of my career."