Wood creates history for New Zealand

Chris Wood scored twice in New Zealand's World Cup qualifying win over Fiji to become the All Whites' all-time leading goalscorer.

The Magpies striker levelled with Vaughan Coveny's record of 29 goals with a first-half header, before adding a second after the break to claim the record outright.

After the match, Wood said: "It means a lot. It’s been sought after for a very long time.

"I dreamed as a kid trying to get to it, so to break it is fantastic and hopefully I can add a few more goals across the course of my career."