Leicester 0-0 PSV Eindhoven - Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport: "It's a good performance. There were not too many chances. PSV had an early one but apart from that I thought we defended strongly.

"There were not too many chances in the game. Maybe a bit more quality in the final third would have made it a bit easier for us. We just lacked that bit of quality up there. We just didn't have that extra final bit of quality to create that chance.

"There was no surprise in terms of PSV. They have good players and are a threat on the counter attack. Domestically PSV score a lot of goals home and away but we restricted them to not so much."