Southampton v Chelsea: Team news

Southampton's on-loan forward Armando Broja is ineligible to face his parent club.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is nearing a return after almost four months out with a hamstring injury, while Shane Long is struggling with an ankle issue.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to remain sidelined as he deals with a combination of back and Achilles problems.

Defender Ben Chilwell remains the only long-term absentee.

