Attacking reinforcements needed to stave off relegation scrap

B﻿y Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

It was a poor game on Saturday that saw Killie lose at Perth with VAR/officials demonstrating why the new technology will be such a negative influence on the Scottish Premiership.

VAR is supposedly used only for clear and obvious errors, so when it takes a referee four minutes to scrutinise replays it rings alarm bells over who is making the final call.

Probably the worst VAR calamity of the weekend was at Tannadice - how they looked at that and still thought it was a red card defies belief.

But with Killie, the facts tell you we have scored one goal in seven away games. You don't need to be Sherlock Holmes to detect where our problems lie.

We have relied on a Danny Armstrong's "purple patch" recently to see us through but our lack of creativity and ability to score is glaring.

We have recently brought in the manager's old recruitment colleague to oversee signings, so I hope he is working 24/7 to bring in a creative midfielder and decent quality striker in January... failure to do so will ensure another relegation scrap.