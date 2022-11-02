Tottenham are winless in their past nine Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L6), since a 4-1 victory in October 2017. Only once in their league history have they gone 10 without a win against the Reds, doing so between 1971 and 1976 (D3 L7).

Liverpool have only failed to score in one of their past 20 Premier League meetings with Tottenham (0-0 in October 2015), while they’ve lost just one of their past 19 against Spurs (D6 L12).

This is the first time Tottenham are hosting Liverpool them while above them in the table since October 2017.