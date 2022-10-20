Frank Lampard is seeing the positives in Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return, despite Wednesday's defeat by Newcastle.

T﻿he Everton striker made his first start of the season at St James' Park and Lampard was impressed with how he looked.

He said: "We're having to manage him and hopefully we get to a phase where that's less so, but with the recurrence of certain injuries, I think it's only right that we manage him in a slightly different way.

"We've restricted maybe some of his actual frontline finishing, which clearly for a number nine is something you want to do through the week, but we have to prioritise his overall fitness, so that's something we've managed.

"But now we've seen him on the pitch - and I thought physically, he looked good - now can we get the last bit, and then it can hopefully start to look after itself."