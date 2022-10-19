Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle were a little unlucky not to win at Manchester United, and they seem to have found a good balance in their team.

Defensively they are sound and they also had a few chances at Old Trafford - you can see why they are in the top six, and they probably should have even more points than they do.

Everton have lost their past two games and I can see them struggling here too.

Mars' prediction: 2-1

Newcastle are doing well and they are very solid. It is a shame Allan Saint-Maximin is out injured because he was such a great player when he was with Nice.

