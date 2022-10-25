S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

With both Reds teams battling it out, Nottingham Forest gloriously came out on top. As the most important fixture of the season for many, owing to the rich history, if there was ever a time for us to perform, this was it.

Forest rose to the occasion, removing the despondency of previous months. For all of Liverpool’s excuses and lack of credit to us, we can confidently say it was a deserved win.

Coming out of exile and closing down a world-class team serves as a reminder that we can strive for better - much like the events leading up to the Wembley play-off final.

The rationale behind a universal desire to retain Steve Cooper was displayed on the pitch. We celebrated a memorable victory and the blending of a team with fighting spirit.

A strong defensive set-up and dangerous counter-attack saw a squad rebirth emerge in the most exciting performance of the season so far. Many of us were unable to pick a single man of the match.

An exuberant day hopefully sets the tone as our newly confident side strive to climb the table.