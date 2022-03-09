Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch will speak in person to the media at about 13:00 GMT before his first game in charge at Elland Road against Aston Villa tomorrow night.

After a notable change in tactics at Leicester City on Saturday, it will be interesting to see if striker Patrick Bamford (foot) is ready to adapt to the new style with a first start in six months, or at least be available for more than the 10 minutes originally set aside for him - though he ended up an unused substitute - at the King Power.

With Tyler Roberts (hamstring) set to miss the rest of the season, Bamford and Joe Gelhardt are his only recognised forward alternatives in a system that accommodates two strikers.

An update on Diego Llorente’s availability after missing out recently will be sought, as well as a progress report on captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Kalvin Phillips as they recovery from hamstring surgery.

Marsch will be asked about his thoughts on Villa, who are yet to draw away from home and are the last side United took a point from - an entertaining 3-3 draw - before their five-match losing run.

Expect plenty of positivity from Marsch. That energy, like winning, can be contagious.

Catch up with all the latest lines from the Leeds boss on this page later.