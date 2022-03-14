BBC Sport

Arsenal 2-0 Leicester: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Arsenal have recorded a Premier League double over Leicester for the first time since the 2015-16 season, when they were the only side to beat them home and away during the Foxes’ title-winning campaign.

  • Leicester have now lost five of their last six away games in the Premier League - their previous five away defeats in the competition had come during a run of 26 away games between September 2020 and December 2021 (W13 D8 L5).

  • Since losing their opening home game of the season (0-2 v Chelsea), Arsenal have only lost one of their following 13 league games at the Emirates this term (W10 D2).

  • Excluding penalties, Leicester have conceded 15 goals from set pieces in the Premier League this season - the most of any side. 12 of these have been from corners, which is also a league-high figure.