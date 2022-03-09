Wolves have lost their past three Premier League games, as many as they’d lost in their previous 13 in the competition (W7 D3 L3) – they last lost four consecutive top-flight games within the same season in 2011-12 (seven).

Since a run in which they conceded in 17 consecutive away Premier League matches between January 2020 and January 2022, Watford have kept three clean sheets in four away games under manager Roy Hodgson, conceding just once.

Wolves have conceded six goals in their past four Premier League games, having conceded just five times in their previous 12. Wolves were 2-0 down at half-time against Crystal Palace last time out, having conceded only twice in the first half of their previous 19 Premier League games combined.