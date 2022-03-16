Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman believes the situation at Chelsea will have united the squad as they prepare for tonight's Champions League tie.

Thomas Tuchel's side hold a two-goal lead against French champions Lille and Osman has been impressed with the way the Blues boss has conducted himself.

"He has spoken with authority, honesty and poise, with real integrity in his manner," Osman told a bonus Champions League preview edition of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The players will be really grateful with how he has stood in front of the situation for them and allowed them to concentrate on playing football.

"What's happening will have brought a certain bond within the team unit and becomes more than team-mates, it becomes brothers.

"There'll be some rib-tickling times, there'll be times when they're really honest with each other because they'll all know the severity of what's going on and their futures are all in doubt."

Osman is part of the BBC Radio 5 Live commentary team in Lille and backed Chelsea to cruise through to the quarter-finals.

"They were so comfortable in the first leg," he said. "You just get the feeling that they can do enough when they need to.

"I look at their squad and see an incredible amount of players in form and I expect to see them over the line."

