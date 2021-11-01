Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd: The pick of the stats
Manchester United achieved their biggest away league win against Spurs since February 2007, when they won 4-0 at White Hart Lane.
Tottenham have now lost two Premier League home games by at least three goals this season (also 3-0 to Chelsea). They had only lost by such a margin at home once in the seven previous campaigns combined.
Having won each of their first three league games 1-0 this season, Spurs have now conceded at least once in their past seven - their longest run without a clean sheet since a 10-game spell between September and December 2019.