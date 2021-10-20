David Moyes says managers are often unfairly singled out for criticism and that people do not always appreciate the impact the intense scrutiny of the role has on their mental health.

The West Ham boss was responding to a question about the pressures of football management following the sacking of Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who came in for some severe criticism during his tenure at St James' Park.

"It's very difficult. I think that people don't understand the implications, sometimes, of hearing people talk about us every day," Moyes said.

"I have been called lots of things and there are times when it has been bad. You try to rise above it.

"There are mental health implications. Football people are no different to people in other industries. We are seen as fair game. Managers can be called out and talked about publicly and it seems to be okay."