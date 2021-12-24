Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

It is 11 games since Brighton last won in the league, more than three months ago.

The Seagulls have obviously slipped down the table since then, but I don't think they are doing too much wrong. They are 13th, which is probably around about where you'd expect them to be. It is just that they started the campaign so well, which raised expectations with their fans.

Brentford are mid-table too, so both teams are finding out that the Premier League season is a slog - no matter how well you start.

Both teams will be fine when it comes to staying out of trouble, but I'm going with a Brighton win this time. It has to happen sooner or later, anyway.

Roland's prediction: 1-2

Curt's prediction: 0-1

