The questions Newcastle raised

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

It is understood Newcastle United and Manchester City were the two clubs who voted against the new rules on associated-party transactions at the Premier League shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.

Within the club there was some satisfaction that there would be no limits on the number of deals that could be struck, but there were questions about how "fair-market value" will work in practice and whether the measures are too broad.

The new rules were brought in by Premier League clubs to prevent a potential scenario where Newcastle could benefit from inflated sponsorship deals from Saudi Arabian-owned entities, such as Aramco, the country's energy firm and the world's biggest oil producer. Similar questions were aimed at Manchester City when Abu Dhabi's national airline, Etihad, appeared as their shirt sponsor.

Newcastle sources believe the new rules go further, and that "associated parties" could extend to any number of companies already invested in by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which owns 80% of the St James' Park club.

There are also questions about how the value of a deal is measured based on a club's brand value, success and fanbase, as well as appeal to different global markets.

There are also concerns about the use of confidential information to asses market value based on previous deals across the league. Both the Premier League and clubs may appeal to some sponsors, but if the league's board has commercially sensitive information at its fingertips, does that put clubs at a disadvantage?