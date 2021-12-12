Leicester 4-0 Newcastle: Howe reaction

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Sport: "I thought for all the ball we had around their box, we didn't really open them up. Then in the big moments we didn't deal with them well enough."

On the penalty decision which led to Leicester's first goal: "When you see it live you fear the worst but when you see it in detail you see the player is going over before contact is made. For me, it's not a penalty. The goal came at a bad moment for us when we were on top."

On whether referees should look at VAR screen more: "Definitely. It's what it's there for. I don't understand why referees are so reluctant. I think if he does, he reverses the decision."

On a difficult run of games to come, with Liverpool next: "The players won't have felt inferior. They will have felt competitive and hopefully they reflect in the right way. Every game is difficult. Obviously Anfield is a tough assignment for us but we will do everything to try and win the match."