West Ham United, along with Everton and Newcastle, are monitoring Juventus' Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31. (Sun), external

The Hammers' chances of keeping England midfielder Declan Rice at the club have been boosted with Chelsea edging towards a deal for Monaco's 21-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who may be a cheaper option than West Ham's 22-year-old. (Daily Telegraph's Matt Law on the London is Blue podcast, via Chelsea Chronicle), external

