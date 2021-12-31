Ranieri on Dennis not going to Afcon & Tottenham
- Published
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Saturday’s Premier League match against Tottenham.
Here are the key points from the Watford manager:
Emmanuel Dennis will not now be going to the Africa Cup of Nations after talks between Nigeria officials and the Watford board. “I am the coach. I accept everything. I spoke with him (Dennis). Of course he wanted to go but he also wants to help Watford.”
Watford have been able to train this week with just a couple of Covid cases in the camp. “I have almost all my players. I’m happy,” says Ranieri.
Midfielder Tom Cleverley is available but Danny Rose is still missing with a knee problem and fellow full-back Kiko Femenia is out with a hamstring injury. Youngster James Morris is being considered at right-back.
Ranieri will only think about the transfer window after the game: “My focus is only on Tottenham. After I will speak to the board and we will find the right solutions.”
He has plenty of respect for Spurs boss Antonio Conte. “Antonio is a fantastic manager. Where he goes, he changes the team. He wants to arrive in the Champions League and I think in the end he will.”