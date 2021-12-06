BBC Sport

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

  • Divock Origi’s strike was Liverpool’s 39th winning goal scored in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League, at least 13 more than other side.

  • Wolves had just three shots in this game, their fewest in a Premier League match since March 2019 (two vs Chelsea).

  • The Reds have scored in their last 25 Premier League games, since a 1-0 loss to Fulham in March.

  • Liverpool have kept more clean sheets than any other Premier League side this season (nine), while only Norwich City have netted fewer goals (eight) than Wolves (12).