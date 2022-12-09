Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Those Manchester City players who didn't get to the World Cup had a couple of weeks off and are now in Abu Dhabi for some warm weather training - the likes of Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Stefan Ortega and Rico Lewis.

For some of City's first-team players there were early exits. Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium and Ilkay Gundogan's Germany both crashed out in the group stage.

That was followed at the start of the week by Spain's exit meaning Rodri and Aymeric Laporte won't be staying in Qatar for the final on 18 December.

But when do they return to club action?

Those out in the group stage will return to action next week (week beginning the 12 December). Those out in the last 16 will return a week later (from the 19th).

Manchester City still have 11 players in Qatar across the eight teams in the quarter-finals - they'll all be hoping they don't have to arrange a return date with their club until after Christmas.