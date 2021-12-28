Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Manchester United remain unbeaten under Ralf Rangnick, but this is one of few positives they can take from an evening full of defensive lapses, sloppy passes, weak shots and surly body language.

With their games at Brentford and at home to Brighton before Christmas both postponed by the Covid cases that also saw the club's training ground closed for a time, this was their first game in more than two weeks - but rustiness can only account for so much.

It was Rafael Varane's hesitancy in the first half that allowed Sean Longstaff to nick the ball off him in a dangerous area to set up the opening goal for Newcastle United, but the returning centre-back was not alone with such calamitous play.

His partner Harry Maguire was, at times, like a bull in a china shop, ushering in panic wherever he wandered, with those further forward failing to provide that first line of defence Rangnick demands.

They improved in the second half, with Edinson Cavani the catalyst for earning a point, but his poacher's finish was the one landed punch on a night of tame jabs and ill-judged, wild haymakers.

They have games in hand to try and climb towards the Champions League places, but Rangnick has much still to do if he is to narrow the gulf in attacking efficiency between themselves and those above them.