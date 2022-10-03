Liverpool v Rangers: commentator's notes

BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod in Liverpool

Despite the English side normally being strong favourites, if history has taught us anything it is that these Battle of Britain European clashes can be great levellers.

The most recent saw Celtic draw twice with Manchester City in this competition. On their previous Champions League adventure, Rangers drew with Manchester Utd at Old Trafford, while Celtic have beaten the Red Devils and won at Anfield.

Hearts, too, have drawn at the home of Liverpool and at Spurs. All within the last 20 years.

If anyone at Rangers needed inspiration, they need look no further than two of Walter Smith's favourite nights as manager as they defeated the then English champions Leeds Utd - with Strachan, McAllister and Cantona on show - in both legs of their European Cup second round tie in 1992.

That sealed their very first place in the Champions League groups during the inaugural season of the tournament in its current guise.