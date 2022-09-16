Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Brentford got off to a great start last season by beating Arsenal at home in their first game after being promoted, and there will be a cracking atmosphere there this time too.

The Gunners have improved a lot from 12 months ago, but the Bees have shown recently against Manchester United and Leeds that they carry a real threat.

So, this will be a tough test for Arsenal - and I just have a sneaky feeling that Brentford will get something out of the game.

Russell's prediction: 2-3

This will be a goal fest! I've been impressed by Arsenal so far, but I just feel like this is going to be one of those crazy games.

