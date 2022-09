Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes five changes from last week's defeat in Amsterdam. The big news is that Alfredo Morelos returns to the starting XI for the first time since March.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor and midfielders Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield also start.

Injured keeper Jon McLaughlin is out, along with Glen Kamara, Scott Wright, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman, who all drop to the bench.