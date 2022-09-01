England Under-19 international Harvey Vale has joined Championship side Hull City on loan for the season after signing a new three-year contract with the Stamford Bridge club.

The left-sided attacker, 18, made his Blues debut in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Brentford in December last year and has made a total of five first-team appearances.

Vale joining fellow Chelsea loanees Nathan Baxter and Xavier Simons at the Tigers, who are in 11th place in the second tier.