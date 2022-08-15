We asked for your post-match thoughts following West Ham's 1-0 loss away against Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your views:

Les: I don’t mind losing but I would prefer if the manager stayed on pitchside when the opposition score, not run into the dugout! Fornals was horrid. Ben Johnson did well. Declan Rice needs to work on his penalties. Their goal was lucky. We had our chances! We didn’t take them! Sadly Antonio is fast becoming a one-trick pony.

Lin: Completely disjointed. Not a good game to watch. But two shots against the post, two off the line and a penalty save from an extremely poor penalty. Maybe we’re still riding the massive tag from last season. We need signings at the back, in midfield and up top. We will not get as lucky as we did last season with sticking with 13 players week in week out.

Paul: I thought we were a lot better second half but overall not good enough. I think Moyes was harsh on Benrahma who was probably our best player. Also feel there could have been earlier subs.

Richard: The team didn't get the rub of the green against Forest. But you do make your own luck. Taking penalties should be the responsibility of forward players and someone needs to stand up and put these chances away. Whack the ball and if a goalie saves them then no complaints. Bowen though looks if he is a bit out of sorts, which is a concern.

Chris: West Ham were playing an average Forest team today, the referee made a few bad decisions and Forest got lucky with their goal. To make things worse Rice went on to miss the penalty. West Ham will need to be a lot better for future games.