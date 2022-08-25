Hatate wants to emulate Nakamura - gossip
- Published
Fellow midfielder Reo Hatate hopes to emulate his Japanese compatriot Shunsuke Nakamura's Champions exploits at Celtic. (Record), external
Celtic captain Callum McGregor would be excited to face Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage. (Record), external
McGregor tells his new team-mates the "noise level just goes up tenfold" when Celtic return to Europe's biggest stage. (Herald - subscription required), external
Coach and former player Darren O'Dea has been promoted to working with Celtic's B team as co-manager with his former team-mate Stephen McManus. (Sun), external
I watched Nakamura score famous Celtic free-kick against Man Utd in Champions League - I can't wait to emulate him, says Reo Hatatehttps://t.co/cV9ePcqXCu pic.twitter.com/tBYVkjCCmG— Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) August 24, 2022