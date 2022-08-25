Hatate wants to emulate Nakamura - gossip

Fellow midfielder Reo Hatate hopes to emulate his Japanese compatriot Shunsuke Nakamura's Champions exploits at Celtic. (Record)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor would be excited to face Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage. (Record)

McGregor tells his new team-mates the "noise level just goes up tenfold" when Celtic return to Europe's biggest stage. (Herald - subscription required)

Coach and former player Darren O'Dea has been promoted to working with Celtic's B team as co-manager with his former team-mate Stephen McManus. (Sun)

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.