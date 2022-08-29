Fulham v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Fulham are unbeaten in all four of their Premier League games against Brighton (W1 D3). Both meetings the last time the sides met in 2020-21 ended goalless.
Brighton have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven Premier League games against promoted sides (W5 D2) since a 1-0 loss at West Brom in February 2021. That defeat by the Baggies is their only loss against a promoted side in their last 15 such games (W7 D7).
Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored three goals in his two Premier League starts against Brighton. His goals against the Seagulls accounted for 27% of his total strikes in the 2018-19 campaign (3/11).
Brighton failed to win a single midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs) Premier League game last season, drawing three and losing four.