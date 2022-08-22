Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa will treat their Carabao Cup tie against Bolton with "serious importance".

Villa will make changes to the side beaten by Crystal Palace on Saturday when they travel to the League One outfit on Tuesday.

Gerrard has come in for criticism after the loss to Palace and says he feels some are expecting his side to face an upset.

"When the TV cameras come to games like this, we know what the outside world are after so we need to respect that and protect ourselves from that," he said.

"And we need to bounce back from this result (at Palace) and put ourselves in the next round.

"That's the challenge for the players and we'll treat this game with serious importance. We'll dust ourselves down and be strong."