Leeds agree deal for Red Bull Salzburg's Kristensen

Leeds have agreed a deal with Red Bull Salzburg for right-back Rasmus Kristensen.

The 24-year-old, who previously played under Jesse Marsch at the Austrian club, will arrive at Elland Road on a five-year deal, running until the summer of 2027.

He is Leeds' second confirmed summer transfer, after a deal for Salzurg's Brenden Aaronson was also agreed.