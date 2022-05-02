BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin

Hibernian chairman Ron Gordon will return to Scotland this weekend as the club's search for a new manager intensifies.

The America-based businessman is expected to return to Easter Road in time for Saturday's Scottish Premiership match against Aberdeen at Easter Road and also take in the final two games of the campaign away to Dundee and at home to St Johnstone.

Shaun Maloney was sacked as head coach after just four months in charge, with Hibs having been consigned to the Premiership's bottom six and beaten in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Among those linked the position are former Sunderland and Ipswich Town manager Roy Keane, current Ross County boss Malky Mackay and former club captain Kevin Thomson, who has just led Kelty Hearts to the League 2 title.