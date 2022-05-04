Real Madrid v Man City: Team news

Kyle Walker could return after missing Manchester City's past five matches because of an ankle injury.

Walker is back in training and Pep Guardiola confirmed he will travel to Spain, with a late decision to be made on whether he features. However, fellow defender John Stones remains sidelined after he sustained an injury during the first leg.

Joao Cancelo is also available after missing the game in Manchester through suspension and City will be pleased to have more options at right-back after 36-year-old Fernandinho had to cover there following Stones' injury.

For Real, defender David Alaba is injured but midfielder Casemiro returns - a major boost as they look to tighten up in midfield against City's potent creative players.

