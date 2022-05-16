After 120 minutes against Chelsea on Saturday, Klopp says he does not know who will be available: "The process is not finished yet. We have to see who is able to help and make a lot of decisions. I can promise we will have a team that is ready to win at Southampton."

He said the vibe among his entire squad is the reason behind their success: “The atmosphere this group has created is exceptional. They’ve all stayed in line, all been outstanding in training, whether they were involved in games or not. They trust each other.”

He expects squad depth to become ever more crucial: “As important as who starts are the players who finish. Having five subs was a massive help in the cup competitions and players are coming on and making the difference.”

On the title race with Manchester City: “I can’t remember the last time they dropped points two games in a row. Aston Villa are playing midweek and they will have a go at City - but I don’t expect them to drop points. The perfect scenario for us is to go into the last game only one point behind.”