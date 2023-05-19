'We are not looking too far ahead'
- Published
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe after Thursday's 4-1 Premier League win over Brighton: "The Champions League is so close, but so far away as well. We will enjoy tonight but we are focused on our next match.
"We were just pleased with the performance, to beat a side of their quality. We are not looking too far ahead.
"When it's done, I'll talk about it for fun if you want.
"It's a huge win for us. I know it's a bit of a cliche, but it won't mean anything if we don't back it up on Monday night and that's an incredibly difficult game. After the high of today and what we've given in the match, we know we have to repeat it.
"Nothing is given to you in the Premier League. We know Leicester's qualities, so we have to be very calm, recover well and we have to have the same focus and mentality that we had today.
"The excitement stuff doesn't really exist in this job because you know there's just another game and another challenge and it won't stop even if we hit our goal. There'll just be another challenge and it will hit us in the face next season."
Did you know?
Newcastle have won 69 points in the Premier League this season, 20 more than they won last season and their most in a campaign since 2002-03 (also 69).
The Magpies have now scored 67 goals in the Premier League this season, their most in a top-flight campaign since scoring 74 in 2001-02 under Sir Bobby Robson.
Callum Wilson scored his 18th Premier League goal of the season for Newcastle, the most by a Magpies player in a season since Alan Shearer scored 22 in 2003-04. Since the start of April, Wilson has netted 11 Premier League goals, three more than any other player.
Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier registered his sixth Premier League assist from a set play this season, the joint most of any player this season along with Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson.
Joelinton committed eight fouls in this match, the most by a Premier League player in a match since Andre Gomes in October 2019 for Everton against West Ham. He didn’t receive a booking, the most by a player without receiving a yellow or red card since Alessandro Diamanti committed eight fouls in a game for West Ham versus Blackburn in January 2010.