Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-2

I'm probably not the only person to have underestimated Aston Villa in recent weeks. Unai Emery's side are flying and their 3-0 win over Newcastle last time out actually flattered the Magpies, who have got the best defensive record in the top flight.

Villa's performance in that game was one of the best displays I've seen from any team this season. They are brilliantly organised but also carry a real attacking threat.

Ollie Watkins has talked about Emery's coaching and playing off the defender's shoulder but Emiliano Buendia is becoming more prominent, creating chances for Watkins the same way he used to with Teemu Pukki in his Norwich days.

Brentford's results have dropped off a bit in recent weeks but they still don't lose many at home. It's only the fact Villa have been so good that makes me think they can edge it.

Chris Batten's prediction: Brentford are doing so well but Villa are in great form at the moment. I'm going to go for a draw here. 1-1

