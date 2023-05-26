David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his side take on Leicester in the final league game of the season on Sunday.

Here is what the West Ham boss has had to say:

Moyes says having a week with no midweek game - their first since March - has been "fabulous for everyone".

He feels facing Leicester - who are playing for their league survival - makes the final fixture "tricky".

Moyes says the Europa Conference League final presents a dilemma as to whether to keep players sharp or rest them.

In more detail, Moyes said: "We want everybody fresh but we also want them able and prepared. We don't want the gap between the games to be too long. All those things come into our thinking but we want to keep playing well."

On motivation for the game he said: "I see it as a chance to get another league place up. I think if you gave me this position a few weeks ago, I would've snapped your hands off."

Nayef Aguerd is available to face Leicester, with Moyes stating: "Emerson had a knock to his knee so I need to see how he is. Gianluca Scamacca still hasn't recovered from his knee operation but I don't think he's too far away now. He had the operation about four weeks ago and I think he will be back ready for the start of pre-season."

