Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Fulham left Anfield feeling aggrieved and boss Marco Silva labelling the decision to award the penalty that led to Mohamad Salah scoring the winner as "embarrassing".

"When you have the referee and then the VAR to help the referee, it is embarrassing," he said when asked about Stuart Attwell's decision to point to the spot after Darwin Nunez was adjudged to have been fouled by Issa Diop.

Fulham have lost eight of their past 10 matches, including three in a row.

Yet their second-half performance at Anfield suggests they are not prepared to let the season peter out despite being safe for another season.

Alisson was forced into an outstanding save to keep out Carlos Vinicius, while substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid went agonisingly close to equalising in the 94th-minute.

Fulham have a few days to recover and regroup before their next game at home to Leicester next Monday. They will need it.

"It's almost impossible to understand. For us it's clear it's no penalty. Thank you, nice to see you," added Silva before boarding the Fulham coach back to London.