Manchester United have joined Chelsea in monitoring Brazil forward Neymar, with the 31-year-old expected to leave Paris St-Germain this summer. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Barcelona's top target for a Nou Camp return this summer to provide back-up for Robert Lewandowski. (Sky Sports), external

AC Milan have put a price of £35m on Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, with Chelsea targeting the 27-year-old. (Goal), external

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha has been offered a new contract worth £200,000 a week by the Eagles. The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, attracting interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris St-Germain. (Guardian), external

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, will leave the Seagulls this summer but plans to stay in the Premier League. Liverpool lead the chase for the Argentina World Cup winner, but Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle have also registered interest. (90 Min), external

Spain midfielder Gavi, 18, has reassured Barcelona he has no plans to leave the Nou Camp this summer, despite not yet agreeing a new contract and being watched by a number of clubs across Europe, including the Blues. (Sport), external

Chelsea are close to finalising the signing of Portuguese winger Diego Moreira, 18, from Benfica. (90min), external

Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is valued at about 50m euros (£44m). (Sky Sports Germany), external

Finally, Chelsea and Liverpool have joined Manchester City in the race to sign 16-year-old Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split. (Mail), external

