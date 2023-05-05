Over their last six games, Liverpool's forward line have run riot and notched 18 goals.

It's five wins in a row for Jurgen Klopp's side as their unlikely chase for a Champions League place has gathered real momentum.

They have four games to go, starting with Brentford at Anfield on Saturday, and - despite Jurgen Klopp's protestations, their run-in looks kinder than some of their rivals.

On paper it is perhaps not surprising the Reds have cut loose. Adding fit-again Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota to Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo is a front five to be feared.

And don't forget Roberto Firmino, even if the twilight of his Liverpool career is being marred a bit by injury.

So who should Klopp go for against the Bees? After all, Thomas Frank's side have often been tough to crack this season.

Salah seems a lock on the right wing while Gakpo has proved fluid and creative in the false nine position so beloved by Firmino.

Jota and Diaz provide equal but different menace down the left and an on-song Nunez is a real threat wherever he lines up.

