Everton have taken a huge blow as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Patterson and Ben Godfrey are all ruled out. There are doubts over Vitaliy Mykolenko but Amadou Onana is fit to play. Andros Townsend is "unlikely" to be involved.

On facing Bournemouth in a bid to survive: "All games are important but it is a massive game, I don’t need to emphasise that. We are open minded over the challenge ahead. Things needed a lot of work, a lot of change and I was not expecting it to be an easy run."

On the pressure of the final game: "Players should expect to be under pressure for every game given the stature of the club, it is Everton Football Club. That is the demand. Every game should be under pressure.”

On involvement of fans: “You have to use the feeling of the stadium to your advantage. We have a decent level of experience about the ups and downs of football. We want the players to focus on the game. Don’t worry about anything off the pitch, focus on the performance."

Asked whether he will be keeping across the other scores, Dyche said: "It will be apparent with the noise around the stadium and someone on the staff will be checking up on it."