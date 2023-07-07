Azpilicueta exit marks end of 'remarkable' Chelsea career

Azpilicueta with the Champions League trophyGetty Images

Jonathon Kydd from The Chelsea Fancast has paid tribute to the club's "completely wonderful" outgoing captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Azpilicueta's trophy-laden 11 years at the Blues, in which he won every honour available to him, ended on Thursday with his move to Atletico Madrid confirmed.

"He was a wonderful player and a brilliant servant to the club," Kydd told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"You had a completely wonderful, committed player for only £7m - quite remarkable from Marseille.

"He was so good that he kept Felipe Luis - who they bought in 2014-15 from Atletico Madrid - out of the team playing at left-back.

"What you saw on his face was how he was feeling but there was a period - particularly in his left-back days - where he absolutely never stopped running. It was an example to the Chelsea players this season who just seemed they couldn't be bothered.

"It was a remarkable career. He won everything, including the Champions League, which was the highlight of his career to hoist that as club captain."

"He's been a fantastic player there," added The Athletic's Adam Crafton.

"Mourinho said that if you had 11 Azpilicuetas in your team then you wouldn't go far wrong and I think that's certainly true for the application and talent he's shown at Chelsea."

