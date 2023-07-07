Jonathon Kydd from The Chelsea Fancast has paid tribute to the club's "completely wonderful" outgoing captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Azpilicueta's trophy-laden 11 years at the Blues, in which he won every honour available to him, ended on Thursday with his move to Atletico Madrid confirmed.

"He was a wonderful player and a brilliant servant to the club," Kydd told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"You had a completely wonderful, committed player for only £7m - quite remarkable from Marseille.

"He was so good that he kept Felipe Luis - who they bought in 2014-15 from Atletico Madrid - out of the team playing at left-back.

"What you saw on his face was how he was feeling but there was a period - particularly in his left-back days - where he absolutely never stopped running. It was an example to the Chelsea players this season who just seemed they couldn't be bothered.

"It was a remarkable career. He won everything, including the Champions League, which was the highlight of his career to hoist that as club captain."

"He's been a fantastic player there," added The Athletic's Adam Crafton.

"Mourinho said that if you had 11 Azpilicuetas in your team then you wouldn't go far wrong and I think that's certainly true for the application and talent he's shown at Chelsea."

